AT&T SD-WAN is a commercial vpn tool by AT&T Business. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise networks built on AT&T's fiber or wireless backbone should use AT&T SD-WAN to consolidate connectivity and management into one vendor relationship; you'll eliminate the friction of managing separate transport contracts and the networking team won't need to maintain vendor relationships across multiple carriers. The service integrates directly with AT&T's dedicated internet, fiber, and wireless offerings, cutting deployment time and reducing configuration complexity at branch offices. Skip this if your WAN already spans multiple carriers or if you need independent SD-WAN control divorced from your transport provider, since lock-in to AT&T's infrastructure is the actual point of using this product.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AT&T SD-WAN vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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