AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..

Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.