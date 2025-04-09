AT&T SD-WAN is a commercial vpn tool by AT&T Business. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption is a commercial vpn tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise networks built on AT&T's fiber or wireless backbone should use AT&T SD-WAN to consolidate connectivity and management into one vendor relationship; you'll eliminate the friction of managing separate transport contracts and the networking team won't need to maintain vendor relationships across multiple carriers. The service integrates directly with AT&T's dedicated internet, fiber, and wireless offerings, cutting deployment time and reducing configuration complexity at branch offices. Skip this if your WAN already spans multiple carriers or if you need independent SD-WAN control divorced from your transport provider, since lock-in to AT&T's infrastructure is the actual point of using this product.
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption
Enterprise and mid-market security teams encrypting high-volume cross-cloud traffic will eliminate the throughput bottleneck that kills standard VPN deployments. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption delivers 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud performance through parallel IPsec tunnels and multi-core processing, with centralized key rotation and continuous tunnel health monitoring that aligns to NIST 800-207 zero-trust principles. Skip this if your encryption needs stay within a single region or cloud; the operational complexity of managing automated tunnel provisioning across distributed gateways assumes you're already running multicloud at scale.
AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management
High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AT&T SD-WAN vs Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption for your vpn needs.
AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox