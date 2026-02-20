Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..

BatchPurifier: Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows. built by Digital Confidence. Core capabilities include Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.