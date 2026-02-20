Atakama Multifactor Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. BatchPurifier is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Digital Confidence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive files to partners or cloud storage need Atakama Multifactor Encryption to stop exfiltration at the file level, not the network edge. The multifactor decryption requirement means stolen credentials alone won't unlock data, and the hybrid deployment model lets you protect files in motion without ripping out your existing infrastructure. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't intentionally move files out of your control; Atakama assumes they will, and builds accordingly.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Multifactor Encryption vs BatchPurifier for your data loss prevention needs.
Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..
BatchPurifier: Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows. built by Digital Confidence. Core capabilities include Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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