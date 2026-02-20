Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Venn Blue Border: Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover. built by Venn. Core capabilities include Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.