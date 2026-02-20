Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Venn Blue Border is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Venn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Venn Blue Border for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Venn Blue Border: Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover. built by Venn. Core capabilities include Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Venn Blue Border differentiates with Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Venn Blue Border is developed by Venn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Venn Blue Border serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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