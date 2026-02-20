Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..

Venn Blue Border: Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover. built by Venn. Core capabilities include Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.