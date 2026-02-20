Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Conceal Secure SaaS Access: Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention. built by Conceal. Core capabilities include Browser-native secure SaaS access with no agents, proxies, or VPNs required, Real-time phishing and malware defense via inline link inspection and content isolation, Credential protection by blocking form submissions on mismatched or phishing domains..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.