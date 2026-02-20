Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..

Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention: AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.