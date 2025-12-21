Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Nightfall AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention
Security teams struggling to stop data leaks through AI apps and casual cloud tools will find Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention more practical than traditional DLP; it monitors SaaS and AI prompts where employees actually work instead of just endpoints and email. The forensic session replay with screen recordings and data lineage tracking give you evidence-ready logs for compliance audits, cutting the investigation time after a breach. This tool prioritizes detection and blocking over recovery and remediation, so it's not the right fit for teams that need employee behavior coaching built into the primary workflow; Nightfall's notifications feel bolted on rather than integrated into the enforcement model.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention: AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention differentiates with AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention is developed by Nightfall AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention integrates with Microsoft Teams, Gmail, Slack, GitHub, Zendesk and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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