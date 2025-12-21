Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention: AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.