Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention: AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps. built by Nightfall AI. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification for PII, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, Multi-vector monitoring across endpoints, browser uploads, AI prompts, cloud sync, and USB transfers, Forensic session replay with screen recordings of data access and transfer..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.