Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Menlo Security Browser DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
Security teams protecting SaaS-heavy workforces should choose Menlo Security Browser DLP for its agentless inspection of web traffic without requiring endpoint agents, which cuts deployment friction in organizations where device control is loose. The 380+ built-in dictionaries plus GenAI prompt inspection address data exfiltration vectors that traditional network DLP misses entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting compromised credentials or insider movement across your infrastructure; Menlo is purpose-built for the browser perimeter, not endpoint behavior or lateral threat detection.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control vs Menlo Security Browser DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Menlo Security Browser DLP: Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control differentiates with Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content. Menlo Security Browser DLP differentiates with Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is developed by Atakama. Menlo Security Browser DLP is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control and Menlo Security Browser DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Browser Security, PII. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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