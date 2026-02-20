Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..

Menlo Security Browser DLP: Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.