Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Menlo Security Browser DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Security teams protecting SaaS-heavy workforces should choose Menlo Security Browser DLP for its agentless inspection of web traffic without requiring endpoint agents, which cuts deployment friction in organizations where device control is loose. The 380+ built-in dictionaries plus GenAI prompt inspection address data exfiltration vectors that traditional network DLP misses entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting compromised credentials or insider movement across your infrastructure; Menlo is purpose-built for the browser perimeter, not endpoint behavior or lateral threat detection.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Menlo Security Browser DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Menlo Security Browser DLP: Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Menlo Security Browser DLP differentiates with Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Menlo Security Browser DLP is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Menlo Security Browser DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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