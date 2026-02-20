Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Menlo Security Browser DLP: Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.