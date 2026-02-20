Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Menlo Security Browser DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Security teams protecting SaaS-heavy workforces should choose Menlo Security Browser DLP for its agentless inspection of web traffic without requiring endpoint agents, which cuts deployment friction in organizations where device control is loose. The 380+ built-in dictionaries plus GenAI prompt inspection address data exfiltration vectors that traditional network DLP misses entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting compromised credentials or insider movement across your infrastructure; Menlo is purpose-built for the browser perimeter, not endpoint behavior or lateral threat detection.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Menlo Security Browser DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Menlo Security Browser DLP: Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Menlo Security Browser DLP differentiates with Cloud-based browser traffic inspection and replication, Copy-paste controls for web form fields, Watermarking on web pages and downloaded files.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Menlo Security Browser DLP is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Menlo Security Browser DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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