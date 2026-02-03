Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.