Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Oasis Agentic Access Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Oasis Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Oasis Agentic Access Management
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling AI agent deployments across multiple cloud platforms need Oasis Agentic Access Management because it treats non-human identities as first-class governance objects instead of afterthoughts to your IAM system. The tool maps and enforces access policies specifically for AI agents and LLMs, covers PR.AA identity controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS platforms simultaneously, and automates secret rotation for these high-velocity identities. Skip this if your agent footprint is still under 50 instances or if you're looking for a general-purpose PAM tool; Oasis is purpose-built for the agent sprawl problem, not legacy credential management.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Secure AI Agents vs Oasis Agentic Access Management for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Secure AI Agents differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Oasis Agentic Access Management differentiates with Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is developed by Astrix Security. Oasis Agentic Access Management is developed by Oasis Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Secure AI Agents integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Oasis Agentic Access Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Okta, Ping and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Secure AI Agents and Oasis Agentic Access Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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