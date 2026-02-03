Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. AuthMind Unified Identities is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Organizations struggling to track identities across hybrid cloud, on-premises, and AI systems will find immediate value in AuthMind Unified Identities, particularly the ability to correlate shadow accounts and map AI agents back to human owners, a gap most identity tools ignore entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM strongly, with particular depth in continuous monitoring across fragmented identity sources that usually stay siloed. Skip this if you're looking for identity governance and provisioning in the same product; AuthMind is observability and threat detection, not access certification or joiner-mover-leaver automation.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Secure AI Agents vs AuthMind Unified Identities for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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