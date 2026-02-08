8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Astrix Secure AI Agents for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox