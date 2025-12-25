Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.