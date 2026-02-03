Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ: Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity security monitoring, Access activity monitoring, Identity threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.