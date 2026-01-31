Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity alerts across multiple cloud platforms should evaluate AccessIQ for its ability to correlate access activity across hybrid environments and actually reduce noise instead of multiplying it. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis (NIST DE.CM and DE.AE) means you get signal over volume, which matters when your SOC is already understaffed. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems or expect a vendor with significant R&D headcount to keep pace with rapid feature expansion; Aurva's 32-person team moves deliberately, not fast.