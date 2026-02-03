Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Astrix Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities at scale should pick Astrix Lifecycle Management because it's the only tool that treats the full NHI lifecycle, not just detection, meaning you're provisioning with short-lived credentials and decommissioning systematically rather than discovering orphaned agents months later. Its real-time inventory across MCP servers, AI agents, and cloud vaults covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA simultaneously, which matters because most identity tools treat humans and machines separately. This is not for organizations still treating AI agents as a detection problem rather than an access control problem, or for teams without significant AI deployments yet.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Astrix Lifecycle Management for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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