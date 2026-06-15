Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.