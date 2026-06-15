Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Astrix Lifecycle Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities at scale should pick Astrix Lifecycle Management because it's the only tool that treats the full NHI lifecycle, not just detection, meaning you're provisioning with short-lived credentials and decommissioning systematically rather than discovering orphaned agents months later. Its real-time inventory across MCP servers, AI agents, and cloud vaults covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA simultaneously, which matters because most identity tools treat humans and machines separately. This is not for organizations still treating AI agents as a detection problem rather than an access control problem, or for teams without significant AI deployments yet.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Astrix Lifecycle Management for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Astrix Lifecycle Management differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Astrix Lifecycle Management is developed by Astrix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Astrix Lifecycle Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox