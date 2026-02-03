Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

CultureAI AI Usage Control: AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage. built by CultureAI. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and personal account discovery, Real-time prompt-level telemetry, Role-aware policy enforcement..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.