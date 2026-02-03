Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. CultureAI AI Usage Control is a commercial ai threat detection tool by CultureAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Security teams struggling to find unauthorized AI tool usage across their workforce should pick CultureAI AI Usage Control because it maps shadow AI discovery directly to policy enforcement without requiring manual intervention. Real-time prompt-level telemetry across 9000+ applications means you catch risky behavior before data leaves your organization, and the privacy-first architecture with data anonymization satisfies compliance teams who'd otherwise block the tool. This is weaker on the detection-to-response handoff with SIEM than purpose-built DLP tools, so if your incident response playbooks are already AI-centric, you'll find yourself exporting alerts rather than closing loops natively.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs CultureAI AI Usage Control for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
CultureAI AI Usage Control: AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage. built by CultureAI. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and personal account discovery, Real-time prompt-level telemetry, Role-aware policy enforcement..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. CultureAI AI Usage Control differentiates with Shadow AI and personal account discovery, Real-time prompt-level telemetry, Role-aware policy enforcement.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. CultureAI AI Usage Control is developed by CultureAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. CultureAI AI Usage Control integrates with SIEM, SSO, DLP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and CultureAI AI Usage Control serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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