Astra Pentest Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Astra Security. BeEF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pentest coverage without hiring dedicated security staff will get the most from Astra Pentest Platform; it pairs automated scanning with human analysts on the same platform, cutting the friction of juggling separate vendors and waiting weeks for reports. The combination of 8,000+ vulnerability tests, compliance checks for HIPAA and SOC2, and zero false positive reporting means you're not drowning in noise or scrambling to validate findings. Skip this if your team has the budget and headcount to manage best-of-breed point tools separately; Astra's strength is consolidation and speed, not depth in any single testing discipline.
Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.
Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Pentest Platform vs BeEF for your penetration testing needs.
Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..
BeEF: BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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