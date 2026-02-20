Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..

AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.