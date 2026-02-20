Astra Pentest Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Astra Security. Attify AttifyOS is a commercial penetration testing tool by Attify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pentest coverage without hiring dedicated security staff will get the most from Astra Pentest Platform; it pairs automated scanning with human analysts on the same platform, cutting the friction of juggling separate vendors and waiting weeks for reports. The combination of 8,000+ vulnerability tests, compliance checks for HIPAA and SOC2, and zero false positive reporting means you're not drowning in noise or scrambling to validate findings. Skip this if your team has the budget and headcount to manage best-of-breed point tools separately; Astra's strength is consolidation and speed, not depth in any single testing discipline.
Security teams assessing IoT and embedded devices need AttifyOS because it bundles firmware extraction, hardware interfaces, and wireless protocol testing in one pre-configured Linux distro, eliminating the months typically spent cobbling together compatible tools. The toolkit addresses both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security through dedicated binary analysis and SDR capabilities that catch firmware-level vulnerabilities most network-only pentesters miss. Skip this if your scope is primarily cloud infrastructure or enterprise IT; AttifyOS assumes hands-on hardware access and benefits teams with at least one engineer comfortable with reverse engineering workflows.
Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting.
Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment
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Common questions about comparing Astra Pentest Platform vs Attify AttifyOS for your penetration testing needs.
Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..
Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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