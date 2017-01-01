Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management: Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery across IT infrastructure, SaaS, and cloud, Continuous automated security testing without agents, Proactive threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.