Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

watchTowr Platform: External attack surface management with continuous security testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of unknown assets, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Adversary Sight reconnaissance engine..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.