Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

watchTowr Platform: External attack surface management with continuous security testing. built by watchTowr. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of unknown assets, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Adversary Sight reconnaissance engine..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.