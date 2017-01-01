Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

StrikeOne Attack Surfa: AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring. built by StrikeOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack surface monitoring, External attack surface discovery, Dashboard visualization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.