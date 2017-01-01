Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Coalfire. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI models in production need manual, adversarial testing of those models before attackers find the gaps; Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting brings in security professionals who simulate real attack patterns against your model architecture and training data pipelines rather than running automated scans. The service maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risks to your organization) and PR.PS (securing the platform layers where models run), which most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're looking for continuous, autonomous monitoring of model drift or inference anomalies; Coalfire is assessment-driven and engagement-based, not a 24/7 detection platform.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting differentiates with AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting is developed by Coalfire. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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