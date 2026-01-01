Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.