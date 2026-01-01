Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Censys Internet Map for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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