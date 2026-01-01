Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Censys AI-Driven Solutions is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Organizations struggling to map what's actually exposed on the internet will find Censys AI-Driven Solutions faster than manual discovery, particularly mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunters. Its natural language search and continuous IP/service monitoring cover the NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions most companies botch, and the MCP server integration lets you feed findings directly into your existing AI workflows instead of copy-pasting alerts. Skip this if you need vulnerability assessment or remediation guidance baked in; Censys surfaces what's there and what changed, not what to patch first.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Censys AI-Driven Solutions for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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