Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.