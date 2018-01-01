Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. scrying is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Penetration testers and red teamers validating RDP and web application access controls need scrying for its speed in capturing live session activity without requiring agent installation. The tool's free pricing and 474 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among offensive security practitioners who value lightweight automation over commercial EDR-style monitoring. Skip this if you're looking for persistent logging infrastructure or compliance-ready audit trails; scrying is a tactical engagement tool, not a detection platform.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs scrying for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
scrying: A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. scrying is open-source with 474 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and scrying serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Key differences: Assetnote ASM is Commercial while scrying is Free, scrying is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox