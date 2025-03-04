Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.

Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote . Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.