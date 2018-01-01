Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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