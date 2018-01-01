Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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