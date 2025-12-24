ASPIA Audit Management is a commercial compliance management tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams drowning in manual audit coordination will see immediate ROI from ASPIA Audit Management because it actually closes the gap between audit planning and remediation tracking instead of just digitizing spreadsheets. The platform covers the full IIA-compliant audit lifecycle with automated finding deduplication and real-time progress visualization, reducing the busywork that keeps audit functions understaffed. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with your existing GRC platform or runs highly specialized audit types; ASPIA's strength is standardized, repeatable audit processes at scale, not custom bolt-ons.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing ASPIA Audit Management vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
ASPIA Audit Management: Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management from planning to remediation, Automated audit data collection and analysis, Consolidated audit reporting with findings and recommendations..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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