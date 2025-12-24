ASPIA Audit Management: Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management from planning to remediation, Automated audit data collection and analysis, Consolidated audit reporting with findings and recommendations..

AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.