Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Zscaler IoT and OT Security is a commercial cps protection tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT and OT networks will see immediate value in Zscaler IoT and OT Security's agentless device discovery and segmentation, which bypasses the usual firmware compatibility headaches that plague traditional firewall-based approaches. The platform's zero trust segmentation without agents covers both ID.AM asset management and PR.AA access control, two areas where most OT shops have critical blind spots. Skip this if your environment is heavily air-gapped or your vendors won't tolerate cloud-based visibility; the cloud deployment model is a feature for most, a non-starter for some.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Zscaler IoT and OT Security for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Zscaler IoT and OT Security: Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Zscaler IoT and OT Security differentiates with AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Zscaler IoT and OT Security is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Zscaler IoT and OT Security serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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