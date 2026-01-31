Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Zscaler IoT and OT Security: Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.