Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Claroty Platform: Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.