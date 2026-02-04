Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management

Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.