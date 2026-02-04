Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management vs Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform for your exposure management needs.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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