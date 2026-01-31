Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Sangfor Access Secure: SASE solution combining SD-WAN, ZTNA, and security services for hybrid work. built by Sangfor Technologies. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with intelligent traffic routing, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) via Sangfor Zero Trust Guard, All-in-one agent combining ZTA and EDR for mobile users..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.