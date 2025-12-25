Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Sangfor Access Secure: SASE solution combining SD-WAN, ZTNA, and security services for hybrid work. built by Sangfor Technologies. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with intelligent traffic routing, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) via Sangfor Zero Trust Guard, All-in-one agent combining ZTA and EDR for mobile users..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.