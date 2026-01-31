Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Open Backup Extractor: Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.