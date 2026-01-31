Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Netskope One Converged Access: Cloud-based SASE platform providing SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA capabilities. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with integrated SSE capabilities, Context-aware policies based on user, device, and app risk, Zero Trust Engine analyzing nine layers of trust..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.