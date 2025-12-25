Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Netskope One Converged Access: Cloud-based SASE platform providing SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA capabilities. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include SD-WAN with integrated SSE capabilities, Context-aware policies based on user, device, and app risk, Zero Trust Engine analyzing nine layers of trust..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.