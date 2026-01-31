Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Citrix Secure the Work is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Citrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple devices should prioritize Citrix Secure the Work for its centralized workspace control and device trust enforcement, which together eliminate the operational sprawl of managing access policies across desktops, apps, and remote sessions separately. The platform's strength in PR.AA and PR.PS aligns with organizations that need identity-driven access control without rebuilding their infrastructure. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and response; Citrix emphasizes access governance over continuous monitoring of user behavior post-authentication.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions
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Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Citrix Secure the Work for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Citrix Secure the Work: Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions. built by Citrix. Core capabilities include Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Citrix Workspace App, Device Trust..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Citrix Secure the Work differentiates with Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Citrix Workspace App, Device Trust.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Citrix Secure the Work is developed by Citrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Citrix Secure the Work serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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