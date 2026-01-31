Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Citrix Secure the Work: Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions. built by Citrix. Core capabilities include Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Citrix Workspace App, Device Trust..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.