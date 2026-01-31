Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is a commercial security service edge tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces will benefit most from Cato Networks Cato SWG because its identity and device-posture-based policies actually enforce different rules per user rather than per network perimeter. The built-in Data Lake and event query engine eliminate the need for a separate SIEM just to investigate web traffic, and granular TLS decryption lets you catch threats in encrypted channels without the performance tax of standalone appliances. Skip this if your organization needs network segmentation or east-west traffic control; Cato SWG is web gateway only, not a full SASE fabric replacement.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway): Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) differentiates with Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both cover SASE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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