Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway): Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.