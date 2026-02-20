Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation: Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.