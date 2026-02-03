Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Arsen Vishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need vishing simulation because voice phishing bypasses email filters and exploits the human trust gap that text-based attacks can't replicate; Arsen Vishing Simulation trains this specific weakness through AI-generated calls and coordinated follow-up blends that force employees to recognize social engineering across channels. The platform's real-time adaptive scenarios and multi-step orchestration directly strengthen NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness outcomes by simulating how attackers actually operate, not how they theoretically should. Skip this if your organization hasn't closed basic email phishing awareness first, or if you need a single vendor covering both email and voice simulation; Arsen is voice-only by design.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Arsen Vishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Arsen Vishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Arsen Vishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Arsen Vishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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