Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Keepnet Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.