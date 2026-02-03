Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Keepnet Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.